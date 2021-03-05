Culture Pia Zanetti - A retrospective of 6 decades Autumn Fair in Basel, Switzerland, 1960. Pia Zanetti The people of Pozzuoli in fear of a volcanic eruption. Pozzuoli, Italy, 1970 . Pia Zanetti Dance club, Brussels, Belgium, 1967. Pia Zanetti New York, USA, 1963. Pia Zanetti At a rodeo, Chicago, USA, 1967. Pia Zanetti Max Frisch during the shooting of the film Zürich - Transit, Zurich, Switzerland, 1965 und New York, USA, 1963. 109 In the Protestant neighborhoods of Belfast, people dance and celebrate with exuberance on Orange Day. Belfast, Northern Ireland, 1966. Pia Zanetti Cassius Clay alias Muhammad Ali at a Black Power gathering in the Watts ghetto, Los Angeles, USA, 1967. Pia Zanetti Automobile production at the Ford Motor Company in Detroit, the so-called "Motor City". Henry Ford founded the Ford Motor Company in 1903 und invented the assembly line in 1913. Dearborn, Detroit, USA, 1967. Pia Zanetti Film actress Bette Davis (1908-1989) Cernobbio, Italy, 1988 and a view of Ersilia F.'s workplace at her home in Ticino, Arzo, Switzerland, 1986. Pia Zanetti Spinning mill in Ticino. Caslano, Switzerland, 1971. 109 Everyday life in London, England, 1968. Pia Zanetti In Cape Town, day labourers wait for work and for boats to return with their catch. Cape Town, South Africa, 1968. Pia Zanetti Spectators in the arena of the Durban Roodepoort Deep gold mine. Miners perform dances on Sunday. Roodepoort, South Africa, 1968. Pia Zanetti Italian cross-border commuters work as seamstresses in the Carristar shirt factory in Ticino. Arzo, Switzerland, 1986. Pia Zanetti At home, Tiruppur, India, 1997. Pia Zanetti Thu Thao was 18 months old when she came to Switzerland from Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City), and was adopted by Pia and Gerardo Zanetti. In 1997, 25-year-old Nina returned with Pia Zanetti to Ho Chi Minh City and to the Phu My orphanage of her origin. Vietnam, 1997. Pia Zanetti Munyak was located on a peninsula on the southern shore of the Aral Sea until the middle of the 20th century. But the lake was deprived of water from its two tributaries for decades in order to turn millions of hectares of Uzbek desert into cotton fields. As a result, life on the Aral Sea has become impossible. Munyak, Uzbekistan, 1999. Pia Zanetti This content was published on March 5, 2021 - 17:31 March 5, 2021 - 17:31 See in other languages: 6 Deutsch (de) Pia Zanetti - Rückschau auf sechs Jahrzehnte Português (pt) Pia Zanetti: 60 anos capturando imagens 中文 (zh) Pia Zanetti - 回顾60年职业生涯 Français (fr) Pia Zanetti - le bilan de six décennies عربي (ar) بيا زانيتي.. إبحارٌ في ذكريات ستة عقود Italiano (it) Pia Zanetti - sguardo su 60 anni di attività More More Switzerland and its colonists Switzerland had no colonies – yet some Swiss worked with colonial powers and profited from their seizure of resources on other continents. Tags: Culture Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
