Pictures from the End of the USSR

  • Armenian woman with her belongings sitting by the roadside in Azerbaijan, May 1,1991. Image from the book "Soviets: Pictures from the End of the U.S.S.R." by Shepard Sherbell
  • Celebrating Independence Day in the streets of Tallinn, Estonia on February 24, 1990. Bernard Bisson/Sygma via Getty Images
  • Statue of a peace dove at a bus stop in Kyrgyzstan, May 1, 1992. Image from the book "Soviets: Pictures from the End of the U.S.S.R." by Shepard Sherbell
  • An anti-communist demonstration in Ukraine, October 4,1991. Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images
  • Horsecart on the Jurmala motorway towards Tallinn, Estonia, May 1, 1992. Image from the book "Soviets: Pictures from the End of the U.S.S.R." by Shepard Sherbell
  • Kazakhstan after the attempted coup by the Communist Party of the Soviet Union against Gorbachev in August 1991. Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images
  • People driving their cattle through the town of Tskhinvali. The South Ossetia region declared itself a breakaway republic, but Georgia revoked the region's autonomy in December 1990, just a few months before the country declared independence from the USSR and the civil war broke out. Pascal Le Segretain/Sygma via Getty Images
  • Border guards of the former USSR in Turkmenistan, November 1 1991. Robert Wallis/Corbis Via Getty Images
