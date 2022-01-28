Pictures from the End of the USSR
- Deutsch "Soviets: Pictures from the End of the U_S_S_R_" by Shepard Sherbell
- Español Imágenes del final de la URSS por Shepard Sherbell
- Português Os últimos dias da União Soviética
- Français Photos de la fin de l'URSS par Shepard Sherbell
- Pусский Фотографии из альбома Soviets: Pictures from the End of the U_S_S_R Шепарда Шербелля (Shepard Sherbell)
Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.