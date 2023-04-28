Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Pinto: Where the homeless can find respite

  • Pinto's office is located near downtown Bern. THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
  • The office is open twice a day for an hour and half an hour respectively. There is a small lounge. THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
  • Clothes and shoes are also offered. THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
  • There is the possibility to do laundry ... THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
  • A shower is available. THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
  • The homeless cannot sleep here. But there are sleeping bags and warm blankets. THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
  • The lockers are particularly popular. THOMAS PRESSMANN/SRF
    This content was published on April 28, 2023

    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?

    Newsletters
    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

    Weekly top stories

    Keep up to date with the best stories from SWI swissinfo.ch on a range of topics, straight into your mailbox.

    Weekly

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.