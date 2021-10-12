Podcast: Meet couples saying ‘I do’ to gay marriage

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Swiss voters have approved marriage for all. What does it mean to same-sex couples?

This content was published on October 12, 2021 - 16:37

Susan Misicka

Not content to mind her own business, Susan studied journalism in Boston so she’d have the perfect excuse to put herself in other people’s shoes and worlds. When not writing, she presents and produces podcasts and videos. More from this author | English Department

In this episode of The Swiss Connection podcastExternal link, host Susan Misicka talks with some couples who explain why it's important to them. We also hear from opponents of Swiss legislation granting same-sex couples the right to marry.

In particular, we visit a gay couple at their home in Bern. They got married in the Netherlands five years ago, but in Switzerland, they only have a registered partnership. Here they share their love story and plans for the future.

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode of The Swiss Connection, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts – such as Apple PodcastsExternal link, PlayerFMExternal link or SpotifyExternal link.

You can also explore our previous episodes here:

External Content



