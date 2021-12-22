Podcast: Using sound to find Stone Age ruins under Lake Lucerne

Your browser does not support the audio element.

This content was published on December 22, 2021 - 16:00

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. More from this author | Multimedia Susan Misicka

Not content to mind her own business, Susan studied journalism in Boston so she’d have the perfect excuse to put herself in other people’s shoes and worlds. When not writing, she presents and produces podcasts and videos. More from this author | English Department

Construction workers got a surprise recently while laying a pipeline underneath Lake Lucerne in central Switzerland. On the lake floor they found the traces of a prehistoric village! This finally confirmed a long-standing theory among archaeologists, who believed that people had lived in the area thousands of years ago.

But why were the traces of their home so deep within the lake? Across Switzerland there are about 500 pile dwelling sites, but these are normally found along the shorelines of lakes. And how do archaeologists manage to unravel prehistoric findings underwater? On this episode of The Swiss ConnectionExternal link podcast, we take a boat ride to get to the bottom of this mystery. While onboard, we meet a team of international experts and learn about an unusual technique using sound to map the depths of a lake.

You can watch the accompanying video here:

To ensure that you don’t miss the next episode of The Swiss Connection, subscribe wherever you get your podcasts – such as Apple PodcastsExternal link, PlayerFMExternal link or SpotifyExternal link.

You can also explore all of our episodes here: