Science

Power to gas technology Alternative fuel for the future

In Solothurn in north-west Switzerland, billions of single-cell organisms will soon be helping to produce gas from electricity. (SRF/swissinfo.ch) 

A power plant has been built and is operated by 'Regio Energie Solothurn' and five other partners. It's part of the pan-European research project Store & go. 27 partners in six countries are trying to develop the power-to-gas process for large-scale use. The process used is called methanation. It's a chemical reaction that converts carbon monoxide and/or carbon dioxide to methane. 


