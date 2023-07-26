Swiss Abroad Pro Patria Swiss National Day Memorabilia Starting in 1910, the Pro Patria Foundation sold Swiss National Day cards as part of its annual collection. In 1923, the first badge for the national day was added. propatria.ch With the proceeds from the sale of the cards and the badge, Pro Patria provided support for various social assistance programs. Pictured are the badges from 1943 and 1953. propatria.ch The badges were always adapted to fit the period of time. Pictured are the Swiss National Day badges from 1963 and 1973. www.propatria.ch Today, the Pro Patria Foundation promotes Switzerland's diverse and vibrant culture. In 2022, the Swiss National Day badge carried on a 100-year tradition. propatria.ch The first collection in 1910 commemorated the victims of the numerous floods which had occurred that summer. Pictured are the 1983 and 1993 badges. propatria.ch Along with the first Pro Patria stamps in 1938, the federal celebration cards with commemorative stamps were discontinued. In 2003, the badge was a butterfly and in 2013, a heart. propatria.ch This content was published on July 26, 2023 - 17:27 July 26, 2023 - 17:27 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Pro Patria DE Italiano (it) Pro Patria You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Looking for allergy relief in the pollen-free Swiss Alps Once a haven for tuberculosis sufferers seeking treatment, today Davos has become a hub for studying a common modern-day affliction: allergies.
