Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Putin arrives in Geneva

This content was published on June 16, 2021 - 14:02

Russian President Putin touched down shortly before 12.30 pm in Geneva, ahead of this afternoon's summit meeting with US President Joe Biden.

Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Share this story

Join the conversation!

With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

You can Login or register here.