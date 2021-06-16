Putin arrives in Geneva
Russian President Putin touched down shortly before 12.30 pm in Geneva, ahead of this afternoon's summit meeting with US President Joe Biden.
Russian President Putin touched down shortly before 12.30 pm in Geneva, ahead of this afternoon's summit meeting with US President Joe Biden.
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.