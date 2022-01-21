Rare books in the spotlight

The epigraph attributed to ETA Hoffmann in this first edition of André Malraux's "Lunes en papier" (Paper Moons, 1921) is fitting for the antiquarians' trade: "Beware, said the goldsmith, for you are dealing here with very curious people". This edition, with engravings by Fernand Léger, is part of an exhibition of works published by Daniel-Henry Kahnweiler (1884-1979), one of the most notable art dealers of the 20th century, at Illibrairie in Geneva. Eduardo Simantob/swissinfo.ch

Visits to Erasmushaus on Bäumleingasse in Basel are by appointment only. The owner of the rare book shop denies the industry is struggling. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

A display of current and past catalogues at the Erasmushaus. These carefully crafted booklets are the main means of connecting the shop and collectors. The bookstore was founded in 1800, and the name of the house goes back to the philosopher Erasmus of Rotterdam (1466-1536), who spent the final year of his life in Basel. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

EOS-Benz Buchantiquare is located at Kirchgasse 17, in Zurich's Old Town. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Gertrude and Markus Benz, from EOS bookstore, also deal in rare comics, especially old editions of the Swiss character Globi, invented as part of a marketing strategy for department store Globus in the 1930s. Although the value of Globi comics does not compare with the amounts seen internationally - the first edition of "The Incredible Hulk", for example, was recently sold for $490,000 - some old Globi titles can reach up to $10,000. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Old travelogues are common in Swiss rare book shops, and they still provide compelling reads. But the bestsellers at EOS bookshop are art books. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Finding and buying valuable books, or collections of books, is what makes a successful antiquarian. "When we are called to look at a collection, the first question we ask is, are the books still on the shelves?" says Peter Bichsel. "The worst answer is, 'No, we've already packed and sorted.' Because every library has a certain structure, if you throw the books in boxes there's a lot more work for us. Besides, this carrying of boxes up and down breaks my back!" Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

There used to be six other bookstores in Geneva's Grand Rue at the turn of the 21st century. Illibrairie is the only one left today. swissinfo.ch

The antiquarian Peter Bichsel opened his first store in autumn 2003. The shop buys and sells rare books from the 15th to the 21st century. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Bichsel's store focuses on literature, intellectual history, illustrated books, manuscripts and autograph manuscripts, and is a respected source for private as well as institutional collectors. In March 2017 Bichsel FINE BOOKS moved to Oberdorfstrasse 10, a very central and visible location in Zurich. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Despite the major interest in acquiring a beautiful and rare object, the quality of the content is a very important factor in the pricing of antique books. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

Peter Bichsel's FINE BOOKS store in Zurich. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

On a sunny day passers-by can browse through cheaper books outside. Bichsel says he has had only three or four books stolen in his shop's lifetime. In Basel the most recent notable book robbery took place 25 years ago. Timur Yüksel at Erasmushaus says "in Switzerland robberies occur mainly in libraries or in the family – the son trying to sell the books of his father and things like that. But if somebody breaks into your house, he's not interested in books. You can have the most precious book on your shelves and he wouldn't notice it." Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch

A look inside some of the establishments that make up Switzerland’s small but exclusive antiquarian book trade.

Despite there not being not being as many rare book shops as 20 years ago, the trade is still thriving in the country, even if times are changing. Our gallery takes a glimpse into shops in Basel, Zurich and Geneva.

Apart from books, rare comics and travelogues are also popular.

The international world of the book antiquarian is ruled by an understated gentleman’s code. A passion for books always has to be well balanced with a commercial instinct.