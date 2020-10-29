Why a pandemic is the ideal breeding ground for fake news
As Covid-19 spreads among the world's population, so too does disinformation about the virus. People in some countries are more receptive to fake news than others. Researcher Edda Humprecht at the University of Zurich has looked into the issue. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)This content was published on October 29, 2020 - 16:36
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.