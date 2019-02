If heating systems in second homes in Switzerland could be controlled remotely, a large amount of energy would be saved. This is why the Swiss Federal Office of Energy and canton Valais have launched the MakeHeatSimple campaign. The programme aims to make second-home owners aware of this issue. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

