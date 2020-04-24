Navigation

Repatriation Swiss catch last flights home during Covid-19 travel freeze

Almost 7,000 Swiss residents who were stuck abroad are being brought home. A flight from India and one from Africa will conclude the largest repatriation operation ever mounted by the Swiss foreign ministry.

It was launched a month ago in cooperation with the airlines Swiss, Edelweiss und Helvetic. In total 35 flights have been organised from all parts of the world, including destinations which usually have no direct flights to Switzerland.

Once the flights have touched down, the next phase will be about providing support for Swiss citizens who have been unable or unwilling to return to Switzerland.

The repatriation flights needed a lot of diplomacy, security assessments and arranging of special flight permits. Passengers will cover the main share of the costs by paying the equivalent of the market rate for a standard fare for their flight. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

