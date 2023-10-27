Culture Rosellina Burri-Bischof – a life in pictures Werner Bischof: Rosellina Mandel with children on the beach in Rimini, 1947 © Werner Bischof Estate / Magnum Photos Rosellina Bischof, photographic equipment of Werner Bischof, Tokyo, 1952 © Werner Bischof Estate / Magnum Photos Werner Bischof: Rosellina Bischof in Japan, 1952 © Werner Bischof Estate / Magnum Photos Rosellina Bischof at home dressing her son Daniel. The picture is part of Serge Stauffer's final project in the photography class of the Zurich School of Applied Arts, 1955 Serge Stauffer/Zürcher Hochschule der Künste, ZHdK/Archiv Rosellina Bischof at home showing chopsticks and a Japanese fan to her older son Marco. The picture is part of Serge Stauffer's final project in the photography class of the Zurich School of Applied Arts, 1955 Serge Stauffer/Zürcher Hochschule der Künste, ZHdK/Archiv Rosellina Bischof photographed by René Burri in Zurich in 1956. In the background, one of Werner Bischof's most famous pictures, the flute player on his way to Cuzco. © Rene Burri/Magnum Photos Rosellina Bischof stands next to Henri Cartier-Bresson photographing a frozen landscape of the Seine. France, 1956 © Rene Burri / Magnum Photos The picture for the annual meeting of Magnum Photos. Foreground: Inge Bondi, John Morris, Barbara Miller, Cornell Capa, René Burri, Erich Lessing. Middle: Michel Chevalier Background: Elliot Erwitt, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Erich Hartmann, Rosellina Bischof, Inge Morath, Kryn Taconis, Ernst Haas and Brian Brake, Paris, 1957 © Magnum Photos/Magnum Collection Members of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Photography Switzerland on the occasion of the Benefactors' Association in March 1983. From left to right: Verena Bär-Deucher, Rosellina Burri-Bischof, Allan Porter, Hans Bolliger, President Charles-Henri Favrod, Walter Binder, Carlo von Castelberg and David Streiff. Keystone / Niklaus Stauss This content was published on October 27, 2023 - 10:39 October 27, 2023 - 10:39 Other languages: 4 Deutsch (de) Rosellina Burri-Bischof – ein Leben in Bildern Português (pt) Rosellina Burri-Bischof: uma vida em imagens 中文 (zh) 罗塞丽娜的一生 Français (fr) Rosellina Burri-Bischof – une vie en images Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss federal elections 2023 Right-wing gains, green losses: Swiss voters elected a new parliament on October 22, 2023.
