Security measures for the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva
Special security measures are being put in place for the summit on June 16 between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Special security measures are being put in place for the summit on June 16 between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.