Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Security measures for the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

  • The summit will take place at the Villa La Grange, an 18th-century Swiss villa overlooking Lake Geneva. Keystone / Martial Trezzini
  • Keystone / Martial Trezzini
  • Keystone / Martial Trezzini
  • Keystone / Martial Trezzini
  • Keystone / Martial Trezzini
  • Keystone / Martial Trezzini
    This content was published on June 11, 2021 - 12:24

    Special security measures are being put in place for the summit on June 16 between US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

    Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Join the conversation!

    With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.

    You can Login or register here.