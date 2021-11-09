Should Covid certificates stay or go?
On 28 November 2021, Swiss voters will be asked whether they accept laws passed earlier this year that paved the way for the introduction of Switzerland’s Covid certificate. The system provides proof of vaccination, recovery or a negative test.This content was published on November 9, 2021 - 13:32
It’s the second time a vote has been organised to challenge the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In summer, voters were given a chance to reverse the first batch of Swiss Covid laws. The majority supported the government. Here are the arguments for and against the Covid laws.
