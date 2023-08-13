Navigation

SPEX FESTIVAL trans

  • Fans of L Loko und Drini celebrate with blue smoke - the colour of Zurich. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Not much demand for deck chairs. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Fans' expectations are high. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Luc Oggier (left) from the well-known dialect rap duo Lo & Leduc also appears backstage at the SPEX festival. EAZ describes how he is coping with the success of "Juicy". Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The hypnotic emergency exit. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • EAZ is having an orange day. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The organisers ensure that everyone who wants earplugs gets them. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Work is still being done behind the scenes. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • As the weather improves, so do the moods of fans. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • EAZ giving fans what they want. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • EAZ seeking direct contact with the audience. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • EAZ is dedicated to his craft. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The audience appreciating EAZ's skill. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Compared with the really big Swiss festivals, the Spex Festival is small, but the memories are viewed hundreds of thousands of times afterwards on social media. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Rappers L Loko (centre) and MC Hero (right) from Sektion Züri before taking to the stage. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • So that other people can party at the Spex Festival, many have to work: employees of the cleaning team at work. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on August 13, 2023 - 06:00
    Thomas Kern (Fotos), Benjamin von Wyl (Text)




