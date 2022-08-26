Swiss Perspectives Stages on the way to a new constitution A man with a flare in October 2021 during the second anniversary of the beginning of the social outbreak Vanessa Rubilar Quintana 'Where are they?' A woman holds a photo of a family member who was one of the many victims of 'enforced disappearance'. The photo was taken in 2021 during the commemoration of the beginning of the military dictatorship (September 11) in the general cemetery of Santiago. Vanessa Rubilar Quintana Demonstrators walk through the streets of Santiago during the International Labour Day protest on May 1, 2022 Vanessa Rubilar Quintana People celebrate the death of Lucía Hiriart, widow of dictator Augusto Pinochet, in December 2021 Vanessa Rubilar Quintana A Mapuche woman participates in a ritual in July 2021 to celebrate the first day of the constitutional convention that will draft Chile's new constitution Vanessa Rubilar Quintana Women and their daughters take part in a feminist demonstration during the global day of action for access to legal, safe and free abortion in September 2021 Vanessa Rubilar Quintana Police fire tear gas at protesters on October 2021 Vanessa Rubilar Quintana An elderly man holds an 'I approve' sign during demonstrations in favour of the vote to decide whether to write a new constitution for Chile. Vanessa Rubilar Quintana Protesters hold a 'legal abortion' banner during a demonstration in September 2021 Vanessa Rubilar Quintana Police fire tear gas at protesters on Plaza de la Dignidad on October 18, 2020, during the first anniversary of the Chilean social outbreak Vanessa Rubilar Quintana A group of people demonstrate with barricades in October 2020 during the first anniversary of the start of the social outbreak Vanessa Rubilar Quintana Election material for the vote to decide whether to write a new constitution Vanessa Rubilar Quintana A woman protests in front of a police officer in September 2020 during a demonstration in support of the vote to decide whether to write a new constitution for Chile Vanessa Rubilar Quintana This content was published on August 26, 2022 - 15:41 August 26, 2022 - 15:41 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Stationen auf dem Weg zu einer neuen Verfassung Français (fr) Les étapes sur le chemin de la nouvelle Constitution More More Listen to our podcast, Inside Geneva On Inside Geneva host Imogen Foulkes puts big questions facing the world to the experts working to tackle them in international Geneva. Tags: Direct democracy Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Get our app and stay in touch with Switzerland! Are you a Swiss citizen living abroad? Then our daily briefing from Switzerland is just the thing for you! Download the "SWIplus" app. Share this story
