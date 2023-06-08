Stanislaus von Moos explains his home

Stanislaus von Moos, winner of the Meret Oppenheim Prize 2023, lives in a very special house. The art historian and former professor takes us on a tour that highlights the various features of this building, which is part of the national cultural heritage.

This content was published on June 8, 2023

Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp.

The Doldertal apartment buildings were built in 1935 by the client Siegfried Giedion and the architects Alfred and Emil Roth in collaboration with Marcel Breuer on a small hill above the city centre of Zurich. The apartment complex was a manifesto of "New Building" in Switzerland.

Stanislaus von Moos has known the Doldertal houses since he worked as an assistant for Giedion as a student. In 1986 he moved into one of the flats himself. We visited von Moos at his home, where he took us on a tour of the building. In this video, he shows us the architectural features of the building and tells us a few anecdotes.

Click here for the full interview: