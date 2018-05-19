This content was published on May 19, 2018 10:00 AM May 19, 2018 - 10:00

Sascha Rijekboer identifies as non-binary, not as a man or a woman. Sascha does not wish to be addressed as 'he' or 'she'. In everyday life and in dealings with authorities, Sascha is fighting for recognition of a non-binary identity. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)







