This content was published on May 18, 2018 11:23 AM May 18, 2018 - 11:23

Mike Schaffner wants to become one with technology. Under his skin he wears a number of chips with which he can open doors or exchange contact details. And he wants more – much more. For transhumanists, the human body is just a work in progress that has room for improvement. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

