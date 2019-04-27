Around 750,000 Swiss expats have sought their fortune far away from Switzerland. The Forum of Swiss History in Schwyz is now devoting an exhibition to them and shows what they miss from their home country. Damian Felchlin, who has lived in the US for almost seven years, misses the mountains and his family. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)



