Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Swiss around the world call for fairness

In London, Annecy, Berlin, Trento and Mexico City, we asked Swiss citizens living there what they expect from Swiss politicians in this election year.

This content was published on August 18, 2023 - 09:00
Melanie Eichenberger, Riccardo Franciolli, Emilie Ridard, Katy Romy, Thomas Stephens, Patricia Islas

Climate policy and gender equality are among the concerns. However, making the right to vote abroad a reality remains the most important demand.

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.