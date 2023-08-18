Swiss around the world call for fairness
In London, Annecy, Berlin, Trento and Mexico City, we asked Swiss citizens living there what they expect from Swiss politicians in this election year.
This content was published on August 18, 2023 - 09:00
Climate policy and gender equality are among the concerns. However, making the right to vote abroad a reality remains the most important demand.
