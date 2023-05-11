Swiss astronaut: ‘Money for space travel is an investment’
They may soon be going to the International Space Station. After a month of training, the European Space Agency (ESA) presented the five astronauts of its new class. Among them, Marco Sieber, the second Swiss astronaut after Claude Nicollier. We met him at the training centre in Cologne, Germany.
This content was published on May 11, 2023
Marco Sieber, a physician from Kirchberg in canton Bern, is the second Swiss to be admitted to the ESA’s prestigious training program of the European Space Agency (ESA). Also in his class are two future female astronauts and two other men. All of them will probably fly to the International Space Station (ISS) in a few years, but not necessarily together.
