Swiss Politics Swiss federal elections 2023 in pictures People flock to the polling station in the House of Generations in Bern Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone People cast their ballots shortly before the closing of the polling station in Lausanne Valentin Flauraud/Keystone Casting one's vote in Bern Peter Klaunzer/Keystone An official carries the ballot box through the streets of Appenzell to the counting venue Gaetan Bally/Keystone Let the counting begin in Bern! Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone Emptying the ballot boxes in Zurich Ennio Leanza/Keystone Keeping focused in Bern Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone A voter casting his vote at the town hall in Bellinzona Pablo Gianinazzi/Ti-press/Keystone Counting votes in a sports hall in Bern Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone The 856 valid ballot papers for a candidate in Appenzell are bound and sealed Gaetan Bally/Keystone A candidate in Bellinzona checks the projections Pablo Gianuzzi/Ti-press/Keystone Corina Gredig, co-president of the Liberal Greens in Zurich (right) Ennio Leanza/Keystone Heads of the main political parties discuss the results Anthony Anex/Keystone A successful candidate and his wife Eveline Beerkircher/Keystone Two Green candidates in Bern react to the results Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone Politicians from the Swiss People's Party crack open some drinks in Aargau Michael Buholzer/Keystone Marco Chiesa, president of the Swiss People's Party, checks to see if he's been re-elected to the Senate Anthony Anex/Keystone This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 21:20 October 22, 2023 - 21:20 Other languages: 4 Deutsch (de) Bürger:innen, Gewinner:innen, Verlierer:innen – der Schweizer Wahltag in Bildern Italiano (it) Le elezioni 2023 in immagini عربي (ar) الصور الأكثر عاطفية في انتخابات 2023 Français (fr) Les élections 2023 en images Share Facebook Twitter E-mail Print Copy link You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Swiss federal elections 2023 It's time to decide who sits in the Swiss parliament by casting your vote in the federal elections on October 22. Here's our election guide.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.