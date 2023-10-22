Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Swiss federal elections 2023 in pictures

  • People flock to the polling station in the House of Generations in Bern Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone
  • People cast their ballots shortly before the closing of the polling station in Lausanne Valentin Flauraud/Keystone
  • Casting one's vote in Bern Peter Klaunzer/Keystone
  • An official carries the ballot box through the streets of Appenzell to the counting venue Gaetan Bally/Keystone
  • Let the counting begin in Bern! Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone
  • Emptying the ballot boxes in Zurich Ennio Leanza/Keystone
  • Keeping focused in Bern Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone
  • A voter casting his vote at the town hall in Bellinzona Pablo Gianinazzi/Ti-press/Keystone
  • Counting votes in a sports hall in Bern Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone
  • The 856 valid ballot papers for a candidate in Appenzell are bound and sealed Gaetan Bally/Keystone
  • A candidate in Bellinzona checks the projections Pablo Gianuzzi/Ti-press/Keystone
  • Corina Gredig, co-president of the Liberal Greens in Zurich (right) Ennio Leanza/Keystone
  • Heads of the main political parties discuss the results Anthony Anex/Keystone
  • A successful candidate and his wife Eveline Beerkircher/Keystone
  • Two Green candidates in Bern react to the results Alessandro Della Valle/Keystone
  • Politicians from the Swiss People's Party crack open some drinks in Aargau Michael Buholzer/Keystone
  • Marco Chiesa, president of the Swiss People's Party, checks to see if he's been re-elected to the Senate Anthony Anex/Keystone
    This content was published on October 22, 2023 - 21:20

