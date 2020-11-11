Swiss perspectives in 10 languages

Swiss multinationals in brief

What is a multinational and which criteria make it Swiss? Why are there so many large global firms in Switzerland and what's their economic impact on the job market? Here's a short video to answer these questions.

This content was published on November 11, 2020 - 11:00

