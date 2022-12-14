Swiss robots and drones pull in crowds

This year's Swiss Robotics Days took place last month in Lausanne in western Switzerland. More than 4,000 people attended a special open day for the general public, including many young children.

This content was published on December 14, 2022 - 09:00

Marc-André Miserez

After some years in the regional print and broadcast media in French Switzerland, in 2000 I joined Radio Swiss International, which then became swissinfo.ch. Since then I have been writing (and producing short videos) on a variety of subjects, from politics to business, and including culture and science.

Switzerland is a world leader in robotics research thanks to its top universities, research centres and start-ups. Robotics products made by Swiss companies are sold around the world. The move into robotics has been a natural fit for a country that excels in high-end precision machinery and electronics.

To pull together top Swiss research in this field, the National Centre of Competence in Research (NCCR)External link Robotics was formed in 2010, funded by the Swiss National Science Foundation, to develop “new, human-oriented robotic technology for improving our quality of life”.

After 12 years and CHF85 million ($90.65 billion) invested, funding for the programme came to an end in November 2022. The NCCR project is being succeeded by the NTN Innovation Booster RoboticsExternal link scheme, aimed at promoting knowledge transfer and a transition to the industrial phase.