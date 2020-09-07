Swiss-UK financial services deal: areas to improve

Catherine McGuinness, Chair of the Policy & Resources Committee at the City of London Corporation, sees areas where the proposed Swiss-British financial services treaty can bring improvements.

This content was published on September 7, 2020 - 16:29

swissinfo.ch

Top of the wish list is a speedy deal to allow workers to travel freely between the Swiss and British financial centres.

Another area that could prove tricky to thrash out is recognition of financial qualifications in the respective countries. However, McGuinness sees a genuine desire to create a treaty that will benefit everyone.

The City of London Corporation represents the interests of financial companies in London.