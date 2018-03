This content was published on February 27, 2018 11:00 AM Feb 27, 2018 - 11:00

In recent years, the Swiss watch-making industry has suffered from the strong Swiss franc and export-related difficulties. The figures are gradually improving. But for some companies the “Swissness” rule, which was made more stringent a year ago, is a source of irritation. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

