Culture Swiss women designers Sarah Hossli won the Swiss Design Prize 2021 in the Furniture category with her "Lotte" armchair. For older people in particular, sitting down and getting up is a major challenge and restricts their freedom in everyday life. The extended armrests support the user intuitively when shifting their weight. Functional and elegant at the same time, the armchair also cuts a fine figure outside of care facilities. Sarah's design work is driven by her passion and interest in today's cultural, social and ethical issues. Severin Stark / Dragan Pijetlovic Tonia Wyona Betsche excelled in the industrial design category at the Swiss Design Awards 2021 with the "Grafix" series. Based on the idea of "less is more" rooted in sustainability, each tool in the Grafix family is a symbiosis of two. A Japanese knife that is also a pair of scissors, a straight protractor that is used as a compass on the other side and last but not least a pencil ruler that can draw straight lines with measurements. Tonia Wyona Betsche Estelle Gassmann's products and objects tell of urban negligence and are at the same time a poetic-surreal homage to the garden culture of bygone times. Gassmann's design is driven by observations, photos and found objects in and from everyday life. Everything can be found in one pool, 1:1 or digitally. She records what she sees in everyday life, associates it, selects it and gives it back to everyday life in new contexts on a product. Estelle Gassmann / Sandra Adrizzone In her work, Zurich artist Gabi Deutsch examines forms of abstraction and translation by exploring the potential of the material, its structure and its transformations and making the processuality visible. Fragmentary elements and different perspectives combine to form various possible narrations. The Kunst am Bau project in the Zwicky Areal in Zurich-Stettbach plays with repetition and incorporates elements of architecture and a classic parquet floor. Goran Galic The textile designer Claudia Caviezel is characterised by her curiosity and her keen eye for the potential of everyday things. She works on interdisciplinary projects ranging from public spaces such as cinema, retail and hospitality, luxury textiles for haute couture and home decor products, such as carpets, pottery and furniture. Caviezel has been awarded the Swiss Design Prize several times. Basil Stücheli / Atelier Pfister Designers Sarah Kueng and Lovis Caputo from Zurich have won the Swiss Grand Prix Design 2020. With a view to the current design challenges, they create both high-end products and do-it-yourself objects. Their work is characterised by great diversity and the combination of craftsmanship and humor. For them it's important to maintain the freedom that allows one to think ahead. Paola Caputo Behind Ikou Tschüss are two creative minds and "craftswomen", as they call themselves: Guya Marini and Carmen D'Apollonio. Their breakthrough came with their silk foulards crocheted with recycled cord, which they sold in 52 stores around the world - until one day they decided to stop it all. "We couldn't do more of what we love." The two designers are currently designing cushions for a restaurant. Ikou Tschüss This content was published on February 24, 2022 - 08:50 February 24, 2022 - 08:50 Other language: 1 Deutsch (de) SCHWEIZER DESIGNERINNEN More More The fight for gender equality in Swiss art institutions Art museums are still mostly occupied by works made by men. Awareness has only recently been raised in Switzerland, stirring the cultural scene. Tags: Culture
