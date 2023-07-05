Swissport CEO: ‘We are ready for the summer’

SWI swissinfo.ch visited Swissport — the world’s largest aviation services company — in Zurich, Switzerland, to find out how they are preparing for the peak summer travel period.

The summer of 2022 was a chaotic period for travellers. The appetite for travel surged when countries relaxed Covid-19 regulations and travel restrictions. Travellers grappled with flight cancellations, long queues and lost luggage.

Swissport says they have “learned a lot of lessons from 2022” and are confident about a smoother and more reliable summer in 2023.

“Our peak summer is going to be around 55,000 people,” says Swissport President and CEO Warwick Brady. “We have recruited around 20,000 people this year to get ready for that summer.”

