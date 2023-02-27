Switzerland’s first blind politician on career and democracy
Manuele Bertoli is the only visually impaired state councillor in Switzerland. How did he manage to have such a successful political career despite being blind? What is his vision of Swiss democracy and its instruments of direct democracy? We spoke to him just before his retirement from political life.This content was published on February 27, 2023 - 17:00
Bertoli, from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, became Switzerland's first state councillor in 2014. He has been a member of the Ticino government (composed of five members from four different parties) since 2011 and has served three terms as governor.
In April 2023, at the age of 62, the lawyer will complete his third and final term.
“Direct democracy in Switzerland is not something that those in power use to confirm their own ideas,” he explains, “but something that often starts from the bottom, with citizens' initiatives.”
We interviewed Bertoli as part of a journalistic collaboration with the Mexican digital newspaper ‘Animal Político’ to exchange perspectives on democracy, its actors, and the use of direct democracy tools. We sought to highlight inclusivity.
Around the world, people with disabilities in the top ranks of government are still an exception.
