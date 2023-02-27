Switzerland’s first blind politician on career and democracy

Manuele Bertoli is the only visually impaired state councillor in Switzerland. How did he manage to have such a successful political career despite being blind? What is his vision of Swiss democracy and its instruments of direct democracy? We spoke to him just before his retirement from political life.

This content was published on February 27, 2023 - 17:00

Patricia Islas

A journalist at Swiss Radio International, the predecessor of SWI swissinfo.ch, beginning in 1999. Started out as an investigative journalist and TV reporter in Mexico. Céline Stegmüller

Céline joined swissinfo.ch in 2018 as video journalist for the 'Nouvo in English' project, just after graduating from the Academie du journalisme et des medias (AJM) at the University of Neuchâtel. Originally from Ticino, she's been filming, writing and interviewing people all over Switzerland since she got her first reporter badge at 11 during a school camp.

Bertoli, from the left-wing Social Democratic Party, became Switzerland's first state councillor in 2014. He has been a member of the Ticino government (composed of five members from four different parties) since 2011 and has served three terms as governor.

In April 2023, at the age of 62, the lawyer will complete his third and final term.

“Direct democracy in Switzerland is not something that those in power use to confirm their own ideas,” he explains, “but something that often starts from the bottom, with citizens' initiatives.”

We interviewed Bertoli as part of a journalistic collaboration with the Mexican digital newspaper ‘Animal Político’ to exchange perspectives on democracy, its actors, and the use of direct democracy tools. We sought to highlight inclusivity.

Around the world, people with disabilities in the top ranks of government are still an exception.

