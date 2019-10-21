The Green Party gained a sensational 17 extra seats, but the right-wing Swiss People's Party, as well as the left-wing Social Democrats, lost out.There has also been a clear increase in the number of women who won seats in the House of Representatives. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)
Switzerland's newly elected parliament. The Greens have dramatically upped their numbers
