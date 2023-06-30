Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

Switzerland Says Sorry! One passport to rule them all

The Swiss passport is one of the most powerful documents on the planet. In this final episode of Switzerland says sorry!, we discuss the extensive privileges it grants, its opulent design and the rigorous, often arbitrary process to acquire it if you’re not born a Swiss citizen.

This content was published on June 30, 2023
Patrick Karpiczenko

If you too want to play life on the “easy” setting and become a Swiss citizen, check out some of our sources:

💫  A video on how to become Swiss

💫 The best passports to own in 2023External link

💫 Swiss citizenship: discrimination against women continues

💫 Naturalisation still not easy for third-generation foreigners

‘Switzerland says sorry!’ was written, performed and produced by Swiss comedian Karpi
Music by artlist.io 
Produced by Apéro Film in 2023 for SWI swissinfo.ch
Thanks to Natascha Beller

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

Read more

Change your password

Do you really want to delete your profile?

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.