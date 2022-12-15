Switzerland Says Sorry! The Crypto Valley Gold Rush

In our satirical video format, Swiss comedian and director Patrick Karpiczenko apologises for Switzerland’s transgressions – for the Wild West-style handling of cryptocurrencies.

Patrick Karpiczenko/ml

Switzerland has a very relaxed attitude when it comes to regulating cryptocurrency and finds itself now overrun by foreign businesses. Half a trillion dollars’ worth of crypto companies have set up shop here.

In this video, we’ll visit the Wild West that is Switzerland’s Crypto Valley, an underregulated paradise where everything is possible, the sheriff is fast asleep and hordes of rogue blockchain start-ups are hunting gullible investors for coin…



"Switzerland Says Sorry" is a work of satire. Written, performed and produced by Swiss comedian Karpi. Music by artlist.io.

More information about the Swiss handling of cryptocurrencies can be found here on our website.

