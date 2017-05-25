Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. In this episode, she takes part in the Zurich Women’s March and finds out why demonstrators are wearing pink "Pussyhats", and how their four-legged allies are protesting too. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)
Focus
From Einstein to No. 1
Swiss keep up the patent pace
James Bond actor
Roger Moore has died in Switzerland
Analysis
Swiss expats back nuclear phase-out
Anna Reinhart, Zwingli's wife
'Nothing is more precious than love'
in depth
Switzerland: How To
'Together'
Quiz app decodes daily life in Switzerland
in depth
Asylum in Switzerland - A safe haven