Culture Tatort intro This content was published on November 3, 2020 - 12:18 November 3, 2020 - 12:18 Züri brännt intro Switzerland and its colonists Switzerland had no colonies – yet some Swiss worked with colonial powers and profited from their seizure of resources on other continents. Tags: Culture Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Share this story
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.