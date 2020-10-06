The 'T-shirt of shame' from an anonymous tip to a cantonal ban

Secondary school pupils in Geneva have been protesting against having to wear "shame T-shirts" over what is deemed inappropriate clothing for class, saying the move is humiliating and sexist.⁠ ⁠

"Girls are told to cover up, but men are not taught to behave properly," said 16-year-old Julie.⁠

In response, the Geneva Department for Education told journalists that people should "not confuse an important feminist debate on the role of women, on their clothes, on how people sometimes consider women’s bodies and other issues… with 'appropriateness' requirements for schools”.⁠