Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

The Bern food cooperative Güter

  • Güter is a group of people who set up a cooperative and self-managed store in the Swiss capital Bern. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The people who shop at "Güter" also work there for about two or three hours every month. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The 200 members do shifts at the cash desk, check-in and registration desk or at the bread counter. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Costs are reduced by cooperative members getting involved - even with the cleaning. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Many things in the shop are handmade. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Root vegetables are unwashed straight from the soil. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Members are very committed to their work. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • What is in this fridge? Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Güter has only just opened its doors. The owners are still figuring things out. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The joy of handling fresh produce is obvious. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • How to keep vegetables fresh. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • When everything is sold, it is time to order new supplies. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Working in a shop also involves some office hours. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • At the self-service filling stations. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • It is dark in the residential street in Bern, but the light is still on in the "Güter". Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on February 8, 2023 - 09:30

    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?