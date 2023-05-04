Navigation

The Glacier Garden Lucerne celebrates its 150-year anniversary

  • The Lucerne native quickly recognised the tourism potential of the lucky find. On May 1, 1873, he opened the Lucerne Glacier Garden. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern
  • As of 1896, the Glacier Garden includes a diorama, or showcase, of the Gorner Glacier. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern
  • The mirror labyrinth, which was installed between 1898 and 1899, is still a visitor magnet today. It was brought to Lucerne from the national exhibition in Geneva. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern
  • Josef Wilhelm Amrein-Troller made the discovery in 1872 during excavation work for a wine cellar. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern
    This content was published on May 4, 2023

