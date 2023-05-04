History The Glacier Garden Lucerne celebrates its 150-year anniversary The Lucerne native quickly recognised the tourism potential of the lucky find. On May 1, 1873, he opened the Lucerne Glacier Garden. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern As of 1896, the Glacier Garden includes a diorama, or showcase, of the Gorner Glacier. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern The mirror labyrinth, which was installed between 1898 and 1899, is still a visitor magnet today. It was brought to Lucerne from the national exhibition in Geneva. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern Josef Wilhelm Amrein-Troller made the discovery in 1872 during excavation work for a wine cellar. zvg/Gletschergarten Luzern This content was published on May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 Other languages: 2 Deutsch (de) Der Gletschergarten Luzern feiert seine 150-jährige Geschichte Italiano (it) 150 anni del Giardino dei ghiacciai di Lucerna More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. Read more More More The Glacier Garden Lucerne celebrates its 150-year anniversary This content was published on May 4, 2023 May 4, 2023 The Glacier Garden Lucerne opened its doors on May 1, 1873. The tourist attraction owes its existence to a little luck.
