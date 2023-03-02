Navigation

The history of the Swiss retail giant Migros in pictures

  • The Migros story began with five mobile food trucks in Zurich. On August 25, 1925 Migros began operating five trucks, which were able to deliver products to 178 locations in the Swiss city. Keystone
  • Migros founder Gottlieb Duttweiler opened the first store in Schaffhausen in 1928. Sales took place only over the counter. MGB-Archiv, MGB_Dok_Fo_062970
  • In 1941 Migros AG became a cooperative. This photo from 1942 shows a meeting of the Migros cooperative members. MGB-Archiv, MGB_Dok_Fo_133684
  • The first self-service Migros store in Zurich in 1948. Keystone
  • Migros is more than a retailer. In 1954 it launched Migrol, which offered cheap petrol. Keystone
  • The opening of a Migros supermarket in Oerlikon in 1956. Keystone
  • A Migros sales truck in Le Sentier, canton Jura, 1958. MGB-Archiv, MGB_Dok_Fo_111842
  • Gottlieb Duttweiler (1888-1962), founder of Migros, in Oerlikon on April 9, 1960. Keystone
  • Migros Bank AG opened in 1957. Originally it was only intended to handle Migros's financial transactions, but it quickly developed into a customer bank. MGB_Archiv, MGB_Dok_Fo_069714
  • Migros experimented with self-service supermarket tills in the 1960s. The aim was to eliminate long waiting times. After four years, the experiment was quietly abandoned. It was not until 2011 that the idea was taken up again. MGB-Archiv, MGB_Dok_Fo_057221
  • Migros produces many of its own products, such as bread and cakes. Keystone
  • Kid-sized caddies at a Migros supermarket in Zürich, 2002. Keystone / Martin Ruetschi
  • A Migros truck in the village of Unterbüch in canton Valais, 2003. Keystone / Franca Pedrazzetti
  • A Migros warehouse and logistics centre in Neuendorf, 2015. The automated system transports goods at -27 degrees Celsius. Keystone / Gaetan Bally
  • Activists demonstrate in front of a Migros in Lausanne against the sales of foie gras, November 24, 2018. Keystone / Laurent Gillieron
  • During the Covid-19 pandemic part of the non-food selection of products was declared off limits and not for sale, April 2020. Keystone / Urs Flueeler
  • Since 1928, there has been a ban on the sale of alcohol in Migros branches. In June 2022, voters at Migros regional cooperatives decided overwhelmingly that Switzerland’s largest retailer should not start selling alcohol. . Keystone / Alessandro Della Valle
