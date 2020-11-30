The indoor cultivation of Andrea R.
No video available.
- Português A plantação indoor de Andrea R.
An interview with Andrea R., an entrepreneur from Ticino who produces and sells "light" hemp.
An interview with Andrea R., an entrepreneur from Ticino who produces and sells "light" hemp.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.