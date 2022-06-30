Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

The Lab

  • Organizing the material collected in the National Archives: Cristina de Middel's first proofs. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The Iranian photographer Newsha Tavakolian in the LiveLab in Bern. Reto Caduff
  • Melody Gygax, curator of the "Sessions" project. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Mapping out the Swiss parliament's members. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Melody Gygax explains who is who in Alex Webb's pictures of the Swiss parliament. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The American Alex Webb studies the pictures taken in his first days in Bern. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Cristina de Middel (sitting) discusses her impressions with the curator Melody Gygax (left). Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Melody Gygax (center) and Alex Majoli in the background, during the Magnum LiveLab in Bern. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on June 30, 2022 - 15:56

    Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Share this story

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?