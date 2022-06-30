Democracy The Lab Organizing the material collected in the National Archives: Cristina de Middel's first proofs. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The Iranian photographer Newsha Tavakolian in the LiveLab in Bern. Reto Caduff Melody Gygax, curator of the "Sessions" project. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Mapping out the Swiss parliament's members. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Melody Gygax explains who is who in Alex Webb's pictures of the Swiss parliament. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The American Alex Webb studies the pictures taken in his first days in Bern. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Cristina de Middel (sitting) discusses her impressions with the curator Melody Gygax (left). Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Melody Gygax (center) and Alex Majoli in the background, during the Magnum LiveLab in Bern. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch This content was published on June 30, 2022 - 15:56 June 30, 2022 - 15:56 More More A global stress test for freedom of expression One of democracy’s fundamental pillars is under attack, and under scrutiny, across the world. Tags: Culture Contributions under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More Watch us on YouTube! Visit our YouTube channel for informative and entertaining videos on a range of topics, including science, politics and Swiss people living abroad. Share this story
