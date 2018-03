This content was published on July 27, 2016 10:00 AM Jul 27, 2016 - 10:00

The Engadine nut tart is a prized Swiss regional speciality although one of its main ingredients, the walnut, is often sourced from California or Moldova. That could be about to change thanks to a farmer. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

