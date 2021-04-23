The role of AI in democratic processes
A research group at the University of Geneva is polling Swiss citizens to explore what a future AI-powered democracy may look like.
A research group at the University of Geneva is polling Swiss citizens to explore what a future AI-powered democracy may look like.
With a SWI account, you have the opportunity to contribute on our website.
You can Login or register here.
Comments under this article have been turned off. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.