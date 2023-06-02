Culture The Roth Bar in St. Moritz Hauser & Wirth St. Moritz presents a fully-functional bar designed by Björn, Oddur and Einar Roth, son and grandsons of Dieter Roth (1930 – 1998). First conceived by Dieter Roth in the early 1980s, ‘the bar’ is a dynamic and changing installation and is a continuing element in the Roths’ cross-generational practice. This exhibition activates the gallery’s ground floor space as a hub for socializing, music, readings and talks. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The story of ‘Roth Bar’ at Hauser & Wirth began when Dieter Roth insisted that a bar form part of his first show with the gallery in 1997. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Along with his son Björn, Dieter Roth installed the functional ‘Bar 2’ (1983 – 1997) in Zurich and every beer bottle served became a part of the bar installation and visitors’ conversations were recorded and archived. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Both bar and studio were central concepts and locales for the work of Dieter Roth. Since its first iteration, the bar has gradually evolved, as for each exhibition site-specific materials have been incorporated into the installation. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Scavenged materials given a new life and saved for posterity. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch ‘Roth Bar’ (2004 – 2015) was first unveiled in the exhibition ‘Dieter Roth: Lest / Train’ at Reykjavik Art Museum in 2005 before continuing on to Hauser & Wirth Coppermill, London (2006), HangarBicocca, Milan (2013), to Hauser & Wirth Zurich and to Hotel Les Trois Rois, Basel (2015). It was last shown in 2019 at Museum Tinguely in Basel. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Have a drink: the installation functions as a proper bar, but only until September. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch The sleek façade would certainly tickle the artist, who liked to boast that all his work was made to sell. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Roth Bar from above. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch This content was published on June 2, 2023 June 2, 2023 More More Anti-Semitism in Switzerland Anti-Semitic prejudices tend to rise to the surface during crises. Switzerland has a history of this kind of discrimination. You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us! If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch. More More SWI swissinfo.ch recognised at quality journalism awards SWI swissinfo.ch has won a prize in the “science and environment” category of an annual award organised by the magazine ‘Private’.
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.