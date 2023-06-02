Navigation

Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Search

The Roth Bar in St. Moritz

  • Hauser & Wirth St. Moritz presents a fully-functional bar designed by Björn, Oddur and Einar Roth, son and grandsons of Dieter Roth (1930 – 1998). First conceived by Dieter Roth in the early 1980s, ‘the bar’ is a dynamic and changing installation and is a continuing element in the Roths’ cross-generational practice. This exhibition activates the gallery’s ground floor space as a hub for socializing, music, readings and talks. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The story of ‘Roth Bar’ at Hauser & Wirth began when Dieter Roth insisted that a bar form part of his first show with the gallery in 1997. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Along with his son Björn, Dieter Roth installed the functional ‘Bar 2’ (1983 – 1997) in Zurich and every beer bottle served became a part of the bar installation and visitors’ conversations were recorded and archived. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Both bar and studio were central concepts and locales for the work of Dieter Roth. Since its first iteration, the bar has gradually evolved, as for each exhibition site-specific materials have been incorporated into the installation. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Scavenged materials given a new life and saved for posterity. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • ‘Roth Bar’ (2004 – 2015) was first unveiled in the exhibition ‘Dieter Roth: Lest / Train’ at Reykjavik Art Museum in 2005 before continuing on to Hauser & Wirth Coppermill, London (2006), HangarBicocca, Milan (2013), to Hauser & Wirth Zurich and to Hotel Les Trois Rois, Basel (2015). It was last shown in 2019 at Museum Tinguely in Basel. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Have a drink: the installation functions as a proper bar, but only until September. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • The sleek façade would certainly tickle the artist, who liked to boast that all his work was made to sell. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Roth Bar from above. Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
  • Thomas Kern/swissinfo.ch
    This content was published on June 2, 2023

    You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

    If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

    Change your password

    Do you really want to delete your profile?

    Newsletters
    Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
    Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the subscription process, please click the link in the email we just sent you.

    Discover our weekly must-reads for free!

    Sign up to get our top stories straight into your mailbox.

    The SBC Privacy Policy provides additional information on how your data is processed.