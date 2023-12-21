Navigation

The Swiss government's treasure chest

This content was published on December 21, 2023 - 11:18

Since the mid-19th century, Swiss ministers have been receiving diplomatic gifts of all sorts from visiting dignitaries - some of them works of art. These are part of the Federal Art Collection, stored in what the head of the collection calls an "Ali Baba's cave" in Bern. SWI swissinfo.ch journalist Geraldine Wong Sak Hoi was allowed in to see the treasures for herself.


