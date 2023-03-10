The Swiss Miracle: Cleanliness

The Swiss are clean – so clean they even launder their money, as many people have pointed out. In the fourth of an eight-part weekly series on the Swiss identity, we take a light-hearted look at the Swiss love of being neat and tidy.

The Swiss Miracle, presented by Martina Chyba, takes a humorous stroll through the archives of Swiss public television, RTS. The eight issues under the microscope are fashion, love, tranquillity, cleanliness, food, nature, humour and money.

“I clean my car more often than I have sex,” admits a young man, sponge in hand, with pride. Few statements sum up the Swiss better.

In this episode we learn about the Swiss “cleaning chromosome” and get an insight into the job of the “rubbish police” and the dog poo collector whose “sensational” invention has, unsurprisingly, yet to catch on.

