The Swiss Miracle: Fashion

If you were told to “dress like a Swiss”, what would you do? In the first of an eight-part weekly series on the secret of Swiss happiness and the Swiss attitude, we look at the colourful – and often shocking – evolution of fashion since the 1960s.

This content was published on February 17, 2023 - 09:00

RTS/ts

The Swiss Miracle, presented by Martina Chyba, takes a humorous stroll through the archives of Swiss public television, RTS. The eight issues under the microscope are fashion, food, love, cleanliness, nature, tranquillity, humour and money.

In this programme we look at fashion, and the archivists have uncovered some gems, including a fashion show from the Sixties taking place during an army assault course. From cult brands to dress codes, from miniskirts to hippies, and from tattooed rockers to the big-haired 1980s, your reaction will be one of either wistful “those were the days!” or horrified “never again!”.

We hear the thoughts of comedians of today as well as of unimpressed old people and shocked parents at the time. Sit back and enjoy this lesson in “Swiss fashion common sense”.

Warning: This video contains images of socks being worn with sandals.

(Subtitles translated from French to English by SWISS TXT)