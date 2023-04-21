Navigation

Swiss Film Selection

The Swiss Miracle: Humour

Series The Swiss Miracle, Episode 7:

Who put the “wit” in Switzerland? In the seventh of an eight-part weekly series on the Swiss identity, we take a light-hearted look at the famed Swiss sense of humour.

This content was published on April 21, 2023
RTS/ts

The Swiss Miracle, presented by Martina Chyba, takes a stimulating stroll through the archives of Swiss public television, RTS. The eight issues under the microscope are fashion, love, tranquillity, cleanliness, food, nature, humour and money.

What makes the Swiss laugh? Do they like laughing are themselves? Welcome to an introduction to the “great Swiss comedians of the 20th century”, as well as former cabinet ministers Hans-Rudolf Merz and Johann Schneider-Ammann, both of whom went viral (for very different reasons) regarding laughter.

(Subtitles translated from French to English by SWISS TXT)

Series The Swiss Miracle

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

