Foreign affairs The Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai The imposing mirrored façade of the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com Inside the Swiss pavilion, the atmosphere changes suddenly and becomes darker. Futuristic neon lights lead us into the second part of the exhibition. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com The Swiss Expo 2020 exhibition turns into a spectacular show of lights and shadows, amidst the Alpine fog. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com Amid the fog, the audience can admire the Alpine landscape. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com The last part of the Swiss exhibition is dedicated to innovation. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com A rooftop bar offers a spectacular view of the surrounding exhibition area. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com This content was published on December 9, 2021 - 20:45 December 9, 2021 - 20:45 Other language: 1 Italiano (it) Il padiglione svizzero all'Expo di Dubai
