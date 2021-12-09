Navigation

The Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

  • The imposing mirrored façade of the Swiss pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com
  • Inside the Swiss pavilion, the atmosphere changes suddenly and becomes darker. Futuristic neon lights lead us into the second part of the exhibition. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com
  • The Swiss Expo 2020 exhibition turns into a spectacular show of lights and shadows, amidst the Alpine fog. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com
  • Amid the fog, the audience can admire the Alpine landscape. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com
  • The last part of the Swiss exhibition is dedicated to innovation. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com
  • A rooftop bar offers a spectacular view of the surrounding exhibition area. Www.sebastiencrettaz.com
